Delhi-Gurugram eway blocked, residents oppose VVIP protocol

Gurugram, July 31

High drama prevailed on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway this morning when several commuters got off their cars and blocked the road. The office-goers were irked after being stopped owing to VVIP movement during the peak office hours.

Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari visited Gurugram for an event and VVIP security and traffic protocols were in place. Vehicles were reportedly stopped near the Signature Tower area for security reasons and this irked the commuters.

“It is strange that highways are blocked since a minister is coming to Gurugram. We have to reach office on time or we lose our salaries and VVIP movement is no excuse. Stopping us when VVIP cars are moving is understandable, but halting traffic for 30 minutes before the actual movement is not acceptable. We need to end this VVIP culture,” said one of the protesters Rahul Makhija. The vehicles were all stopped in service lanes and highway was kept clear for the minister and this infuriated people.

“The minister should know the true plight of the commuters who battle jams on this highway every morning and evening. If the minister needs highway to be clear, he should travel at lean time. Stopping people at peak hours is unacceptable,” said another citizen Suresh Yadav.

The traffic cops on duty pacified the agitated commuters and brought the situation under control. A video of the incident went viral on social media. However, senior authorities did not issue any statement regarding the same. It may be noted that traffic jams are a regular feature on the highway during office hours. Despite repeated efforts, the problem cannot be resolved owing to the high vehicular density here.

