 Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express searched at Haryana's Sonipat after 'bomb' threat : The Tribune India

The train searched by a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad

Photo for representation



PTI

Chandigarh, July 29

The Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express was thoroughly checked at Haryana's Sonipat railway station on Friday night after an information was received claiming that there was a bomb on the train, police said.

The train arrived at the Sonipat railway station at 9.34 pm on Friday, a Government Railway Police official said.

The train was thoroughly searched by a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad, the official said.

No explosive was found on the train, he added.

The train was allowed to leave the station at 1.48 am, the official said. 

