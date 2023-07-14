Delhi Metro's fourth expansion on anvil

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, July 13

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) proposed that the Red Line, currently operational between Shaheed Sthal (Ghaziabad) and Rithala, be expanded up to Kundli in Haryana.

The extension of this route would lead to the first direct Metro link between UP and Haryana, and is expected to significantly reduce vehicular traffic. The 5-km stretch from Narela to Kundli is undergoing topographical and traffic surveys, and an environmental impact assessment. A detailed project report for the extension plan will be soon submitted to the government for approval.

The proposed stations on this corridor are Rithala, Rohini Sector 25, Rohini Sector 26, Rohini Sector 31, Rohini Sector 32, Rohini Sector 36, Barwala, Rohini Sector 35, Rohini Sector 34, Bawana Industrial Area-1 (Sectors 3, 4), Bawana Industrial Area-1 (Sectors 1, 2), Bawana JJ Colony, Sanoth, New Sanoth, Depot Station, Bhorgarh village, Anaj Mandi Narela, Narela DDA Sports Complex, Narela, Narela Sector 5, Kundli and Nathupur.

Initially, the extended line will have smaller stations and platforms to accommodate four coaches, but will eventually be expanded to accommodate eight coaches.

The proposal has left residents of Sonepat district elated, as they expect a major infrastructural and realty boom with this new line. Travel will become easier for students who commute daily from Sonepat.

If the plan materialises, it will be the Delhi Metro’s fourth expansion into Haryana after the Yellow Line (Gurugram), Violet Line (Faridabad) and Green Line (Bahadurgarh).

