Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Wrong-lane driving, illegal parking go on unabated

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, August 29

Driving on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has become a risky affair for motorists as there is no check by the authorities concerned on illegal parking, wrong-lane driving and overspeeding.

Recently, two people were killed in a horrific accident in Nuh after a Rolls Royce car smashed into a petrol tanker on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway. Vikas Malu, director of Kuber Group, got injured in the mishap. Overspeeding has been reported as the key reason behind the accident.

Cops told to take action Illegal parking, overspeeding and wrong-side driving is rampant on the expressway. An appeal has also been made to the police to take strict action so that the traffic rules are not violated. Mukesh Kumar Meena, Project Director, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The maximum speed limit on the expressway is 120 kmph for cars. Drivers, however, drive at 150 and 200 kmph to test the speed of their vehicles as soon as they enter the expressway. The speed gets recorded on the speed cameras installed on the expressway, but the issuance of challans has not started yet. Apart from this, wrong-side driving is also a common sight on the expressway. Despite the prohibition on two-wheelers accessing the highway, a large number of people in the Nuh area drive bikes on the road.

Over 50 dhabas and tea-stalls have also come up on the stretch between 52 km to 85 km on the expressway causing unwanted problems to commuters. Truck drivers park their vehicles on the roadside and stay there for one to two days. This encourages other drivers to do the same, leading to long queues of heavy vehicles.

The expressway is also being used by the stone mafia, who earlier used to come to Gurugram via Nuh. Drivers park trucks filled with illegally-mined stone from Nuh on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in the evening. After the team of the Mining Department leaves from the KMP, the trucks depart for their destination, including Gurugram via KMP, in the night. Giving slip to the authorities has been going on the expressway for a long time.

An official of the maintenance company said people had taken away the pole, reflectors, blinkers and signage boards installed on the expressway near Nuh and reportedly sold them to scrap dealers.

