Delhi Police cancel 'summon' notice against BKU leader

Rohtak, November 24
In a significant development, the Delhi Police have cancelled the notice issued to Bhartiya Kisan Union (Kisan Sarkar) national general secretary Virendra Singh Hooda in connection with a case registered against him and others under the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act on November 26, 2020.
He was served a notice under Section 41A, CrPC, two days ago and asked to appear at the Civil Lines Police Station in Delhi today. Rajeev Kumar, SHO, Civil Lines Police Station, Delhi, said the notice was issued following a miscommunication, and hence, it had been cancelled.
Leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), Haryana, and khap panchayats have taken a strong view of the summons. “The Centre and state governments had announced the withdrawal of cases registered during the 13-month-long agitation against the farm laws, and now, it is harassing farm leaders. This is a dictatorial act and the SKM will not tolerate it,” said Inderjit Singh, a senior SKM leader.
