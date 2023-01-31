Delhi to Jaipur in 2 hours: Nitin Gadkari

Gurugram, January 30
In what promises to reduce travel time from Delhi to Jaipur to just two hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Gurugram-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on February 4.
Currently, the Jaipur-Delhi travel via Gurugram takes around 4-5 hours, a distance of 250 km. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari tweeted about the inauguration, calling it “Pragati ka Highway”.
The Sohna (Gurugram)-Dausa (Rajasthan) stretch is the first leg of the New Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. At nearly 1,390 km, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest expressway and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from 24 to 12 hours.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
14 charred to death in massive fire at building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad
Around 40 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse th...
Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Finance Minister Sitharaman
Despite this being last Budget before general elections, big...
India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey
The survey said the pace of price increases is not high enou...
Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case
81-year-old is currently lodged in a Jodhpur jail, where he ...