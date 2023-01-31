Delhi to Jaipur in 2 hours: Nitin Gadkari

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 30

In what promises to reduce travel time from Delhi to Jaipur to just two hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Gurugram-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on February 4.

Currently, the Jaipur-Delhi travel via Gurugram takes around 4-5 hours, a distance of 250 km. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari tweeted about the inauguration, calling it “Pragati ka Highway”.

The Sohna (Gurugram)-Dausa (Rajasthan) stretch is the first leg of the New Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. At nearly 1,390 km, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest expressway and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from 24 to 12 hours.

