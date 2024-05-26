Demand not met, Jind village boycotts polling

Tribune News Service

Jind, May 25

The residents of Sunderpura village in Uchana Kalan subdivision of the district boycotted the polling today. The village has 1,630 votes.

The villagers were upset with the administration for many months regarding their demand to make the village a part of Narwana tehsil.

Lakhwinder Singh of the village said, “Earlier, our village was part of Narwana tehsil, but in 2017, it was shifted to Uchana tehsil. Uchana is about 22 km away from the village while Narwana is closer to us. Secondly, the entire ‘khevat’ (revenue record) of the village is joint, so when any person needs a record (‘fard’), he has to take the fard of the entire village. It runs in 390 pages and the copy costs over Rs 4,000.”

