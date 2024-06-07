Demand to shift unauthorised dairies in twin cities

A number of unauthorised dairies are still functional in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Sanitary conditions remain deplorable in several colonies as the owners of these dairies flush out cowdung into sewer lines, contributing to the problem of frequent choking of sewers and spreading diseases. The municipal corporation should take steps to shift these unauthorised dairies away from residential areas as soon as possible. Arun Kumar, Yamunanagar
Bajghera village becomes a living hell
Ever since Bajghera village was transferred to Municipal Corporation Gurugram, it has become a living hell. The number of sanitation workers has reduced from around 50 to 10 and every second plot has become a dumpyard or sewerage marsh. The stench makes the lives of people living in the vicinity very difficult, and raises the fear of a disease outbreak. RAKESH RANA, Gurugram
Monkey menace in Rohtak leaves residents in fear
THE simian menace has become a big nuisance for the residents of Rohtak city. Troops of monkeys can be seen roaming freely on streets, roads and in public parks, attacking residents and passers-by. These monkeys damage household items and take away eatables from houses. The authorities concerned should take effective action in this regard.
Kanta Sharma, Rohtak
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No riders by allies, BJP to keep key ministries, Speaker’s post
NDA MPs to elect Modi as leader today | Oath-taking likely o...
CISF staffer ‘slaps’ Kangana at Chandigarh airport, detained
Attacked actor over her ‘remark against farm stir’
Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi
Built at Rs 315 cr, Kartarpur memorial to freedom fighters l...
SC tells Himachal to release 137 cusecs of water for Delhi
Directs Haryana to facilitate process to save national capit...