Demand to shift unauthorised dairies in twin cities

A number of unauthorised dairies are still functional in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Sanitary conditions remain deplorable in several colonies as the owners of these dairies flush out cowdung into sewer lines, contributing to the problem of frequent choking of sewers and spreading diseases. The municipal corporation should take steps to shift these unauthorised dairies away from residential areas as soon as possible. Arun Kumar, Yamunanagar

Bajghera village becomes a living hell

Ever since Bajghera village was transferred to Municipal Corporation Gurugram, it has become a living hell. The number of sanitation workers has reduced from around 50 to 10 and every second plot has become a dumpyard or sewerage marsh. The stench makes the lives of people living in the vicinity very difficult, and raises the fear of a disease outbreak. RAKESH RANA, Gurugram

Monkey menace in Rohtak leaves residents in fear

THE simian menace has become a big nuisance for the residents of Rohtak city. Troops of monkeys can be seen roaming freely on streets, roads and in public parks, attacking residents and passers-by. These monkeys damage household items and take away eatables from houses. The authorities concerned should take effective action in this regard.

Kanta Sharma, Rohtak

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar