Demanding Ahir regiment, 20 protesters held in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 18

Protesters got furious after the police detained them when they tried to block the Delhi-Jaipur Highway on Friday morning. They were demanding the formation of Ahir regiment. Some mischievous elements began throwing stones on the cops, who using mild force detained over 200 protesters, including Bollywood singer and rapper Rahul Yadav, alias Fazilpuria. They also arrested 20 protesters.

As many as six persons, including three policemen, were slightly injured in the stone-throwing incident. There was tension between the police and the protesters throughout the day. However, some protesters blocked the highway near Nakhdaula village by taking the keys from a truck driver and also flattening the tyres of the truck. Commuters faced inconvenience for about 40 minutes. With the help of a crane, the police removed the truck and the traffic on the highway was eased. Before this, some protesters also freed the detained protesters from a bus after stopping it on the way. The protesters were sent to different police stations in more than 10 buses of the Haryana Roadways, said the police.

Late in the evening, two separate FIRs were registered at the Kherki Daula police station under various Sections of the IPC and 20 protesters arrested while others, including Fazilpuria, were detained under Section 107/51 of the Crpc and let off after warning.

“A case has been registered against the protesters for disturbing peace and throwing stones while another case has been registered for freeing the detained protesters from a bus on the way by miscreants at the Kherki Daula police station. The help of photographs and videos is being taken to identify the protesters. Over 200 persons were detained”, said Suresh Kumar, ACP, Manesar.

The Gurugram traffic police had issued an advisory due to the possibility of effect on the traffic flow in the wake of the protest near the kherki Daula toll. The police force was deployed surrounding the toll plaza and diverting the traffic.

After the chaos and detaining of protesters, some were present near the protest place till late afternoon but the police did not allow them on the roads and the traffic flow was normal. Protesters Sube Singh Bohra, Gajraj Singh, Arun Yadav, Om Prakash, Ramesh Kumar, Manoj Yadav and others alleged that the government was trying to suppress their voice. The protest would continue until their demands were met, they said.