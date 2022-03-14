Demanding halt of trains, residents block rail tracks in Ambala village

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 13

Demanding the stoppage of trains, residents of several villages blocked the Ambala-Saharanpur railway track for nearly three hours at the Tandwal village railway station in Ambala on Sunday.

The residents said the trains used to halt at the station before the Covid lockdown two years ago, but now these don’t. They said before the pandemic, around 10 trains used to make a halt at the Tandwal village railway station, but this was discontinued in view of the Covid restrictions. The situation has normalised, but the trains were not halting, they lamented.

The residents said they had been requesting the Railways officials and the government representatives for months, but to no avail. Residents from Tandwal, Ghelri, Tandwali, Raomajra and several other villages gathered at the station, raised slogans in support of their demand and also against the government. Later, they blocked the Ambala-Saharanpur section by sitting on the tracks.

Sushil, a protester, said, “Students, especially girls, labourers and other daily passengers, of around 12 villages used to travel through the passenger trains to reach their destinations, but they all are now facing inconvenience. Earlier, while their journey till Ambala City by train used to cost Rs 10-20 per person, they have to now spend around Rs 70-80 as they are forced to use other modes of transport. First, we reach Barara to get a bus for Ambala Cantonment and then we take auto to reach Ambala City.”

They demanded stoppage of train No. 04523 (Saharanpur-Nangal Dam) while on its way towards Ambala, stoppage of 04501/02 (Saharanpur-Una-Saharanpur) and resumption of all about 10 trains that used to stop here before the pandemic.

After getting information, senior divisional commercial manager, Ambala Division, Vivek Sharma, reached the spot and managed to pacify the protesters. He assured them that their demands would be raised before the railway board, and sought time up to March 31 for the same. They had informed the headquarters about the demands of the villagers.

Meanwhile, Congress Mullana MLA Varun Chaudhry said, “While the government has been making claims of constructing railway over bridges and developing railway infrastructure, no attention is being paid towards providing service to poor people. I will raise the matter in the Haryana Assembly in the coming days.”

Journey gets costlier

Earlier, our journey till Ambala City by train used to cost Rs10-20 per person. Now, we have to spend around Rs70-80 as we are forced to use other modes of transport. First, we reach Barara to get a bus for Ambala Cantonment and then, we take an autorickshaw to reach Ambala City. Sushil, a protester