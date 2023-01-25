Demands not met, college teachers' body to launch stir in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 24

The Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation (HFUCTO) today announced support to the Haryana Government College Teachers’ Association for its proposed three-day protest, commencing from January 27, against the state government for allegedly not attending to their pending demands.

“Various affiliated unions representing college and university teachers ran from pillar to post to get their grievances redressed, but to no avail. This ignorant attitude of the government has forced the teachers to carry out protests to highlight their issues,” said Dr Sunil Kumar, general secretary, HFUCTO.

Dr Vikas Siwach, president, HFUCTO, said their main demands include immediate abolition of the new pension scheme and implementation of the old pension scheme, restoration of salary increments for MPhil, PhD as per the UGC orders, retirement age to be increased up to

65 years.