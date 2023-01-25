Demands not met, college teachers' body to launch stir in Rohtak

Rohtak, January 24
The Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation (HFUCTO) today announced support to the Haryana Government College Teachers’ Association for its proposed three-day protest, commencing from January 27, against the state government for allegedly not attending to their pending demands.
“Various affiliated unions representing college and university teachers ran from pillar to post to get their grievances redressed, but to no avail. This ignorant attitude of the government has forced the teachers to carry out protests to highlight their issues,” said Dr Sunil Kumar, general secretary, HFUCTO.
Dr Vikas Siwach, president, HFUCTO, said their main demands include immediate abolition of the new pension scheme and implementation of the old pension scheme, restoration of salary increments for MPhil, PhD as per the UGC orders, retirement age to be increased up to
65 years.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court grants 8-week interim bail to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
Earlier, the apex court had reserved its order on the bail p...
AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary
Says can’t be a ‘chamcha’ peddling destructive narratives
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed
Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...