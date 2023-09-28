Demolition drive at illegal colony in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, September 27
A team of the District Town Planner (DTP) carried out a demolition drive in an unauthorised colony in Bilaspur town of Yamunanagar district today.
The colony, spread over six acres of land, is being developed on the Bilaspur-Chhachhrauli road.
DTP Desh Raj Pachisia said, “Our team demolished several earthen roads in this unauthorised colony.” Bilaspur Naib Tehsildar Diljit Singh was appointed the duty magistrate, he said.
The DTP added that no one would be allowed to develop unauthorised colonies and action would be taken against such persons.
“The general public is requested to not invest their hard-earned money in such unauthorised colonies. People should contact the office of the DTP for enquiries before buying any land,” the DTP said.
