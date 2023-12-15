Demolition drive in unauthorised colony

Yamunagar, December 14
A team of the Town and Country Planning Department led by District Town Planner (DTP) DR Pachisia carried out a demolition drive in an unauthorised colony at Sadhaura town on Thursday. Damp proof courses and earthen roads (kachcha roads) were demolished from the entire area being developed on 1.5 acres of land.
The DTP said an FIR had been registered in connection with this unauthorized colony
being developed on the road leading to Sarawa village from Sadhaura town.
He added that Sadhaura Naib Tehsildar Bharat Bhushan was appointed as the duty magistrate. Field officer (DTP office) Anil Kumar and Junior Engineer Sameer Saini were also present.
“People should contact the office of the DTP for any enquiry before buying any land to avoid investment in unauthorised colonies,” said DTP DR Pachisia.
