Demolition drive: Villagers chase away Gurugram MC teams

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 12

A high drama prevailed in Nathupur village as villagers gathered and chased away teams of Municipal Corporation (MC), Gurugram, which had come for the demolition of illegal structures there.

Not only did the residents retaliate but 30 villages held a mahapanchayat against the MC for carrying out demolitions in rural Gurugram. The panchayat has threatened an aggressive demonstration at the DC office if MC teams did not stop visiting villages.

It may be noted that the MC has launched a massive crackdown against encroachments and illegal constructions in rural areas, and this has brought it at loggerheads with the locals.

A large number of women and men gathered and started raising slogans against the Mc authorities. People sat on the road and argued with the enforcement team for long. Unable to reason with them, SDO Hitesh Dahiya and his enforcement team returned.

“They are demolishing our decade-old homes and we cannot sit quiet. We will die fighting and will not let them remove even a brick. The issue of razing houses of villagers in areas falling under the MC limits by declaring them illegal is rampant in all villages and we have had enough. If they do not understand our words, we will adopt an aggressive route,” said Yogi Yadav, convenor, Ghar Bachao, Gaon Bachao Sangharsh Samiti.

Issuing a warning to protestors, MC Commissioner PC Meena said there is zero tolerance towards encroachments and illegal constructions. “We will not let anyone encroach upon land, and nobody should obstruct official work or they will have to face action,” said Meena.