Demolition of Chintels towers begins, flat owners seek rent

Gurugram, March 18

As the process for the demolition of five towers of the Chintels Paradiso starts, flat owners have written to the Deputy Commissioner to direct the builder to start paying the rent for alternative accommodation to residents who have chosen the reconstruction of flats at the same site.

Quoting a recent Supreme Court verdict in their case, the resident welfare association (RWA), in a letter shot to the administration, said it needed to arrange for the payment.

The association asserted that the Supreme Court had said in its January ruling that “the builder must pay suitable rent to the affected buyers from the commencement of the re-construction until the project gets completed”.

According to Rakesh Hooda, president, RWA, Chintels Paradiso, “Any new building can be constructed here after the demolition of the unsafe towers, which has already begun so it is part of the project’s reconstruction. Hence, as per the Supreme Court directions, the developer should pay rent to the affected homebuyers. We have written a letter to the Gurugram DC and requested him to fix the rate of reasonable rent and instruct the builder to pay the same.”

The Edifice Engineering has started the demolition process of the five unsafe towers of the residential society.

The firm had earlier brought down Supertech twin towers in Noida through explosion, but is opting for mechanical demolition in Chintels to bring down the five unsafe towers — D, E, F, G, and H.

It may be notes that the partial collapse of Tower D in February 2022 had claimed the lives of two persons.

The subsequent structural safety audit reports of the IIT-Delhi had concluded that towers D, E, F, G, and H and J of the society were ‘unsafe’ for living and recommended the demolition of these towers.

This technique of demolition was recommended because residents are living in the other four towers within the society and due to the proximity to other residential buildings located near the housing complex.

It is learnt that the timeframe for the completion of the demolition is estimated to be eight months, but it might vary depending on factors such as daily work timeframe and available space to move heavy machines, among others.

Mayur Mehta of Edifice Engineering said, “The process of demolition of the towers has started at the Chintels Paradiso this week.”

“Unlike controlled implosion, these towers will be demolished by manual and mechanical method. At present, we have engaged a workforce of 50 to start the demolition. This number will be increased, depending on the need and more machines will be engaged in future for the purpose,” said Mehta.

