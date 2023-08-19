Demon remark: JJP sends legal notice to Randeep Surjewala, seeks apology

Rohtak, August 18
The BJP’s coalition partner, JJP, in the Haryana Government has sent a legal notice to Congress leader Randeep Surjewala over his recent remark terming the supporters of the BJP and JJP as demons (“rakshas”).
The notice has been sent by Balwan Singh Suhag, president of the legal cell of the JJP. In the notice, Surjewala has been asked to withdraw his statement unconditionally and tender a public apology within two weeks of receiving the notice, failing which appropriate legal action would be initiated against him. “This legal notice is being sent to you to inform you that your hate speech at the rally on August 13, 2023, attracts both civil and criminal defamation,” the notice read.
