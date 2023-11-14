Dengue cases down in Panipat, Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, November 13

With a dip in temperature over the past 3-4 days, the number of dengue cases has started declining in Sonepat and Panipat districts. However, nine cases of chikungunya in Panipat district have shocked the health authorities this year. Only four such cases were reported in the district last year.

As many as 288 dengue cases have been reported in Panipat district so far, while 302 such cases have been reported in Sonepat. Twenty-four confirmed cases of dengue have been reported in Sonepat district, while 59 have been reported in Panipat over the past 15 days.

Nodal Officer for Dengue and Malaria Dr Manjeet Rathi said only one or two cases were reported on daily basis over the past one week. Maximum dengue cases were reported during the last month. No chikungunya case had been reported in Sonepat district so far, Dr Rathi added.

