Dengue cases on rise in Panipat, Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, October 19

Dengue cases are on the rise in Panipat and Sonepat. In Panipat, 212 dengue cases have been reported while in Sonepat there are 253 cases so far.

As per the data of the Health Department, 5,389 dengue cases were reported in the state till Wednesday. Of these, 4,306 cases have been reported by government hospitals and 1,083 by private hospitals. There are 14 districts in the state where more than 200 positive cases have been reported so far.

According to the data available, Charkhi Dadri district is on the top in the list with 597 cases followed by Panchkula with 446 cases. Ambala is at the third place with 415 cases and Yamunanagar fourth with 405 cases.

According to the table, there are 374 cases in Hisar, 370 in Rewari, 300 in Jhajjar and Karnal, 275 in Rohtak, 263 in Jind, 253 in Sonepat, 236 in Gurugram and 203 in Sirsa so far.

Charkhi Dadri tops among districts District: cases Charkhi Dadri: 597 cases Panchkula: 446 cases Ambala: 415 cases Yamunanagar: 405 cases

Admitting that there has be a surge in dengue cases, Dr Sunil Sanduja, Nodal Officer for Malaria and Dengue, said although cases are being reported from both urban and rural areas regularly, some urban areas have been kept in sensitive zones.

The areas under the jurisdiction of Model Town Primary Health Centre (PHC) and Batra Colony PHC have been included in the high risk category, Dr Sunil added.

A team of zonal entomologists visited Khatik Basti, Eight Marla Colony and Batra Colony on Wednesday and these were found to be high risk, he added. Special anti-larval activities have been launched in these areas, Dr Sanduja claimed.

As many as 194 dengue cases have been reported in the district so far while 18 cases are of neighbouring states and other districts, he said.

Dr Manjeet Rathi, Nodal Officer for Dengue and Malaria, Sonepat, said a total of 253 cases of dengue and 13 cases of Malaria have been reported so far in the district.

Thana Khurd under the Kharkhoda CHC was a hotspot in the district after 12 cases were reported from there but now the situation has improved after continuous anti-larval activities, he said. No case from Thana Khurd village has been reported in the past 20 days, he said.

4,306 cases at govt hospitals

As per the data of the Health Department, 5,389 dengue cases were reported in the state till Wednesday. Of these, 4,306 cases have been reported by government hospitals and 1,083 by private hospitals. There are 14 districts in the state where more than 200 positive cases have been reported so far.

#dengue #Panipat #Sonepat