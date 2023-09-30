Dengue cases on the rise

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 29

The incidence of dengue is on the rise in Rohtak district, with the number of cases this year crossing the number recorded last year.

As per official data, 256 cases of dengue have been registered in the district till date during the current year, as compared to 254 cases registered in 2022.

Rohtak Civil Surgeon Dr Anil Birla said the anti-larvae activities were being conducted by Health Department teams across the district, adding that notices had been issued to 5,139 residents on whose premises mosquito larvae were found.

