Dengue larvae found at 1.7K Karnal sites, 519 notices issued

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 19

With the threat of dengue looming in the rainy season, the Health Department has formed six teams which have so far found the larvae of the disease-causing Aedes mosquito at 1,755 places in the district.

The department has issued notices to 519 persons for the breeding of the larvae on their premises. Larvae were found in clean water stagnant in coolers, earthen pots, fridges, water tanks and other man-made containers in 1,079 households, out of the 76,304 checked by the team members.

Out of the 27,023 water tanks checked by the team members, larvae were found in 571 tanks. Overall, 33,423 coolers were inspected, out of which larvae was detected in 105 coolers.

“Anti-larvae activities were conducted to remove larvae at these places on the spot. So far, we have served notices to 519 households,” said Dr. Manju Pathak, Deputy Civil Surgeon.

So far, no case of malaria and dengue has been reported in the district. They are making all-out efforts to make people aware about the cause of spreading of these diseases, she added.

“Our team members, comprising multi-purpose health supervisor (MPHS), multi-purpose health workers (MPHW), field workers, Asha and ANM workers visit each and every household and establishment to check the breeding of the larvae so that the breeding of mosquitos can be curtailed,” said the Deputy Civil Surgeon.

As per the data, the district reported 304 cases of dengue last year 2021, while no case of malaria was reported last year.

In 2020, two cases were of malaria, and 93 were of dengue. Similarly, in 2019, one case of malaria was reported, while 29 cases were of dengue. In 2018, 17 cases were of malaria and 104 cases of dengue in the district.

People have been advised to check the water containers at their homes and surroundings so that the breeding of the mosquitoes could be avoided. People should celebrate Sunday as dry day to clean their earthen pots, fridges, water tanks, coolers and water containers. They should not allow water stagnation in their vicinity, said Dr Pathak.

#dengue #karnal