Dengue larvae found in 164 houses in Gurugram in 2 days

Kulwinder Sandhu

Gurugram, June 29

The daily presence of dengue mosquito larvae across metropolitan city in Gurugram has put the health of the residents at risk.

On Friday and Saturday, dengue mosquito larvae were found in 80 houses and 84 houses, respectively. As many as 98 notices have been issued to local residents under Section 214 of the Municipal Bylaws Act, 1973, in the past two days.

District Surveillance Officer of the health department Dr JP Singh revealed that the rapid fever mass survey teams visited 8,792 houses on Saturday. Eight samples of blood were collected from the body of suspected patients, while rapid tests were conducted on 30 patients, today.

He said that a total of 7,27,878 houses had been visited by the rapid fever mass survey team to detect possible mosquito breeding sites during the current season.

At least 10 patients of dengue have also been confirmed by the Health Department in the current season.

The health official said the rapid fever mass survey teams were visiting hundreds of houses daily and leaving no stone to detect larvae and educate people on taking preventive measures for the breeding of mosquitoes.

He said the Health Department has instructed the local bodies to spray recommended insecticides to destroy the dengue larvae and public awareness campaign has also been accelerated by them. “In the rural areas, the health department distribute the insecticides while the panchayats spray it on their own level,” he added.

He said that citizens should drain out standing water from their houses and also remove the waste so that dengue larvae did not get a chance to breed.

It may be mentioned that the dengue larvae breed on a large scale during the monsoon season, which undoubtedly increase the count of dengue mosquitoes manyfold.

The health officials maintain that the rains and non-implementation of dengue SOPs by citizens at homes and outdoor were causing the breeding of dengue larvae. They said there was a dire need to take precautions to prevent the outbreak of dengue in the ensuing rainy season.

