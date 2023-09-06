Dengue outbreak: Charkhi Dadri among worst-hit dists this season

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, September 5

With 197 cases of dengue reported so far, Charkhi Dadri district is among the worst affected districts this season.

Sources said that around 40 dengue positive cases have been reported in the Kathmandi area while nearly 50 cases have been reported in villages under the Balkara primary health centre.

Though the disease has spread to both rural and urban areas, over 60 per cent of the cases have been reported in urban localities.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Jai Kishore said, “The Kathmandi area is thickly populated. Besides, it seems that the residents have been negligent in taking precautions like cleaning water coolers and tanks, which encourages breeding of mosquitoes.”

He said that nearly half of the total cases have been reported in the Kathmandi area. He, however, maintained that the situation was now under control and only 10 to 15 cases were being reported daily.

The CMO said, “The Health Department has deployed teams to spread awareness and serve notices on residents of houses, where mosquito larvae are found.”

He added that a suspected death due to dengue had also come to light in Hisar, and the first dengue case in the district was reported on July 1.

#dengue #Hisar