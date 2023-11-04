Dengue self-medication a worry for Ambala health authorities

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, November 3

Self-medication, delayed diagnosis and patients reaching at advanced stage for dengue treatment, have become a matter of concern for the health authorities in the district.

Hidden cases face more complications Besides dengue, cases of chikungunya and a large number of viral fever cases with dengue-like symptoms are being reported. Hidden cases, in which people consume medicines on their own and don’t go for the tests in time, are a major concern for us. People who are going for self-medication are facing more complications. In case of symptoms, people should get themselves tested for dengue. Dr Kuldeep Singh, Civil Surgeon, Ambala

As per the data, 504 dengue cases have been reported till Thursday, while last year, 384 cases were reported. Over 8,000 notices have been served on residents after dengue larvae were found at their houses during inspections in Ambala.

District epidemiologist Dr Sunil Hari said, “A static trend is being witnessed in fresh dengue cases and the number of cases are likely to drop in the next two weeks. It has been observed that people are not getting the test done in time and have been relying on self-medication by getting over-the-counter medicines. Patients are reaching at advanced stage. Besides this, delayed diagnosis and not following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and protocols have been major issues for people facing complications. The patient should get the test conducted before getting the medicine on assumptions.”

Meanwhile, death of a 33-year-old man suffering from dengue has been reported. He died in the GMCH-32 on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Ashish, who used to work as a security guard at Civil Hospital, Ambala City. Principal Medical Officer (PMO), Civil Hospital, Ambala City, Dr Sangeeta Goyal, said, “Ashish was undergoing treatment for dengue at the hospital. After sudden nasal bleeding and due to a fall in platelets, he was referred to the GMCH-32 in Chandigarh. All efforts were made by the staff but unfortunately his health deteriorated all of a sudden and he could not survive.”

The Civil Surgeon, Ambala, Dr Kuldeep Singh, said, “Over 12,000 tests have been conducted so far. Community participation is very important for preventing the spread.”

