 Dengue surfaces in Kurukshetra, Health Dept intensifies checking

  • Haryana
  • Dengue surfaces in Kurukshetra, Health Dept intensifies checking

Two cases reported in district; 74 notices served on residents after mosquito larvae found at their houses

Health officials inspect houses for mosquito larvae in Kurukshetra.



Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, July 3

With dengue cases surfacing in the district, the Health Department has intensified its inspection and asked residents to take measures to keep the disease at bay.

Health officials inspect houses for mosquito larvae in Kurukshetra.

As two cases have already been reported in the district, the department has started focusing on the hotspots and high-risk areas where a majority of cases were reported in the previous years.

Breaking the previous records, in 2023, the district witnessed 263 cases, which was more than the combined total of 256 dengue cases reported from 2019 to 2022. The district had reported five cases in 2019 and the number of cases increased to 18 in 2020. The figures further increased to 129 in 2021 and then a drop was witnessed with 104 cases in 2022.

The Health Department blames floods, untimely rains and water stagnation on vacant plots for the spike in dengue cases last year. In Kurukshetra, Didar Nagar, Ram Nagar, Patiala Bank Colony, Shanti Nagar, Pipli, Babain, Shahabad areas and Sanghore, Ajrana Kalan, Mirzapur, Hariyapur, and Gudha villages are some of the hotspots from where the cases are reported.

125 teams deployed for survey

The department has deployed 125 teams for a door-to-door survey, information, education and communication (IEC) activities, check fever cases and detect larvae. The larvae have been found in houses. — Dr Bindu Rai, District Epidemiologist

As per the Health Department, 74 notices have been served on the people after dengue larvae were found at their houses during the inspection.

District Epidemiologist Dr Bindu Rai said, “Two cases have been reported in the district so far and a close watch is being kept in the high-risk areas. The department has deployed 125 teams for the door-to-door survey, information, education and communication (IEC) activities, check fever cases and detect larvae in the houses. Besides this, 20 breeding checker are also in the field. Our teams have found larvae in coolers, flowerpots, back tray of refrigerators, tanks and other objects.”

“At the monthly meeting held today, the health inspectors have been told to identify the areas where water remains stagnant such as vacant plots, slum areas, under-construction sites so that appropriate measures can be taken. The teams have been told to report fever cases to the district headquarters,” she added.

Dr Ramesh Sabharwal, Deputy Civil Surgeon, said, “Last year, due to floods and untimely rains at intervals, water remained stagnant on vacant plots and it led to a spike in dengue cases. Necessary steps are being taken to check the breeding of mosquitoes. Community participation is important to stop the spread of the disease. People shouldn’t allow water to stagnate in their surroundings. They are being educated to keep a check on their rooftops, in coolers, water tanks and empty pots. They are being told to spill used oil on accumulated water. They should also allow the teams of the Health Department to check their houses duringthe inspection as sometimes people don’t allow the teams to check their houses.”

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service

