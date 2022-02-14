Denied entry to club in Gurugram, complains disabled woman

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, February 13

In what has caused a major uproar, a disabled woman was allegedly denied entry to a known pub and bar in a posh cyber hub here after being called a “disturbance”.

The woman alleged that what left her shocked was that it was not wheelchair accessibility which made the club deny her inside, seating, “but the fact that she could be a disturbance to other customers”.

Manager differs We did not deny her entry at all. She was insistent on going to dance floor with the wheelchair. The floor has steps and was very crowded and we advised for her safety. B Madhav, manager of raasta Lack of grace Am terribly saddened that this happened to you. We suffer from an absolute lack of grace as a society. Pooja Bhatt, actor

“I went to my @raastagurgaon with my best friend and her family last night. My friend’s elder brother asked for a table for four. The staff at the desk ignored him twice. The third time he asked, the staff replied with “wheelchair andar nahi jaygi” (the wheelchair can’t go inside).We thought it was an accessibility issue, but it wasn’t. We told him that we’d manage, just book us a table. What he said next left all of us shocked for a while. He told us pointing towards me that “andar customers disturb hojaynge” (the customers will get disturbed) and denied us entry,” she alleged. She added that after a lot of arguing, he told them to get a table outside.

“The outside seating was ridiculous. It was getting cold. And I can’t sit out in cold for long because my body gets spastic. Why should I be made to sit outside anyway? segregated from everyone else? If we wanted an outside seating, we would have asked for it?”

Eventually we were asked to leave. Obviously, she further added in tweet which has left entire city in uproar. According to the police, they have not received any complaint so far.