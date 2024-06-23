‘Denied’ proper care, prisoner dies in jail

Faridabad, June 22
A 28-year-old murder convict died in the district jail at Neemka last night. The body has been sent for postmortem examination.
According to police sources, the incident took place last night when the prisoner, identified as Rinku, a resident of Indira Complex here, died after a brief illness.
He had been in jail since 2016, serving sentence after conviction in a case of murder.
However, accusing the authorities of complacency, Raju, brother of Rinku, said the lack of proper treatment led to the death of his brother. Raju said his brother was denied bail for treatment of the illness on time.
He said the prisoner had complained of stomach pain in February this year and had demanded treatment. It is reported that the kin came to know about the death around 6 am today.
