'Bharat Jodo Yatra': Dense fog no deterrent for Congress workers

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 8

Dense fog and cold weather failed to deter Rahul Gandhi and Congress workers who started padyatra from Taraori on NH-44 at 6.15 am on Sunday and walked around 13 km till Samanabahu on the Karnal-Kurukshetra border, where they camped for four to five hours before going to Kurukshetra.

Performs ‘Maha Aarti’ at Brahma Sarovar Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra reached the holy city on Sunday, and the long day concluded amid the chanting of hymns at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra. Rahul offered prayers & performed Maha Aarti at the holy Brahma Sarovar

Earlier, the yatra was accorded a rousing welcome after it was resumed from Jirbari village of Kurukshetra and reached Pipli Chowk

The yatra concluded at the old bus stand after covering Mohan Nagar Chowk and different areas of the city. Soon after, Congress leaders reached Brahma Sarovar to attend the ‘Maha Aarti’

Wearing a white T-shirt, Rahul was encouraging party workers and leaders to walk against hate, fear, and division.

Accompanied by state party president Udai Bhan, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former MP Kumari Selja, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, AICC secretary Virender Rathore, Assandh MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi, and other sitting and former MLAs, Rahul interacted with people who had queued up on both sides of the road. He also met MGNREGA and sanitation workers and listened to their issues.

Besides, he interacted with former Chief of Army Staff, Gen Deepak Kapoor, Lt Gen. DD Sandhu (retd), Lt Gen RK Hooda (retd) and Major-Gen Bishamber Dayal (retd), among others, and discussed various issues with them.

“Rahul is himself an inspiration for all party workers and leaders. He wakes up early in the morning and encourages others to follow the same routine. His presence in Haryana has given a new lease of life to the party workers. His padayatra has witnessed an overwhelming response on the GT road belt, including Panipat, Gharaunda, Karnal Nilokheri, and Kurukshetra. This response was beyond the expectation,” said Virender Rathore, AICC secretary.

On the third day of the second phase of the yatra in Haryana on Sunday, Rahul left with a cavalcade from Karnal where he stayed in a camp with party leaders. He started his yatra from Taraori and walked till Samanabahu village. During his yatra, several youngsters greeted him by removing their shirts. Young girls also presented him a portrait of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

After having rest and interaction with the media and other sections of society, Rahul left for Kurukshetra in the evening.

