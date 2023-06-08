Dental education event organised in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 7

A dental education programme was organised by the Indian Dental Association (IDA) at DAV Dental College in Yamunanagar.

The programme was attended by the president of IDA’s Yamunanagar branch, college principal Dr IK Pandit, secretary Dr Ajay Bansal, president Dr Vineet Bansal, speakers Dr Gayatri Malik, a college alumnus from the USA and Dr Nageshwar Iyer, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon.

Dr IK Pandit said the college faculty, students from DAV Dental College, MM College Mullana, HDC Paonta Sahib and Yamuna Institute of Dental Sciences, IDA members and dental practitioners of Yamunanagar attended the event in large numbers. He added that Dr Gayatri Malik delivered a lecture on “Confidence in Treating Paediatric Patients”, and the second speaker delivered a lecture on “Emergency Management in Dental Practice”.