Dental surgeon found dead in PGIMS hostel

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 23

Dr Devender, a dental surgeon who had completed his BDS course and was preparing for the MDS course, allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself at a hostel room of the local PGIMS last evening.

According to the suicide note found from the room, he held his break-up with a girl responsible for the extreme step. However, the dentist’s father alleged that his son had been murdered as he was being mentally tortured by his girlfriend and her friend. Meanwhile, family members of the victim blocked traffic, seeking the arrest of the duo allegedly responsible for his death. The police have registered a case and started investigation. —