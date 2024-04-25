DEO orders closure of unrecognised schools in Mahendragarh

Ravinder Saini
Mahendragarh, April 24
Many private schools having no recognition are being run in the district in gross violation of rules. Moreover, these schools are also enrolling students for the new academic session.
Punjab & Haryana High Court direction
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has already passed an order for the closure of unrecognised private schools while the Department of Education has also issued instructions in this regard. Sunil Dutt, District Education Officer, Mahendragarh
Taking a serious note of it, District Education Officer (DEO) Sunil Dutt has directed all the Block Education Officers (BEOs) in the district to ensure the closure of all such schools in their area so that they could not enrol new students. They have been asked to paste a notice along with the orders (restricting them not to enrol any student) on their main gates so that everyone could know that these schools were not recognised.
“The BEOs have also been asked to provide a copy of the notice to principals of nearby private schools so that they could make parents aware of not enrolling their wards in such schools. The Punjab and Haryana High Court has already passed an order for the closure of unrecognised private schools while the Department of Education has also issued instructions in this regard,” said the orders issued by the DEO.
Sunil Dutt, DEO, Mahendragarh, said the BEOs were asked to identify such private schools being run without recognition in their blocks. “As such schools have been identified hence the BEOs have been asked to start pasting notices on their main gates from Thursday,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Progressive Private Schools Association has filed a written complaint with the district authorities against two private schools being run in Narnaul city here without recognition and no objection certificate (NoC) from the Fire Department.
“One of the schools is also transporting students in its buses. This has raised question that how the school managed to get a fitness certificate without having recognition from the Department of School Education, Haryana, whereas it is a mandatory document for getting fitness certificate for the school buses,” said Anil Kaushik, president of the association.
