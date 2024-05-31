DEO promises to vacate varsity by June 6

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 30

Polling for the Lok Sabha elections has concluded and vote counting will take place on June 4. The Election Commission (EC) has taken over the buildings on the campus of Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU) for election-related activities. Although teaching work is currently suspended due to ongoing exams at the university, it is believed that even after the elections, the buildings will not be vacated. This could lead to difficulties in conducting the admission process and subsequent classes. However, it has been claimed by the district administration that they will vacate the university campus buildings by June 6.

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner RK Singh stated that the EC officials will vacate the university buildings on June 6. He assured that there would be no hindrance in the admission process or classes.

The EC has taken two buildings under its jurisdiction through the district administration. Vote counting will take place here, and prior to the elections, training programmes were conducted in these buildings. Additionally, strongrooms have been set up in the MP Hall of CDLU.

Admissions at the university start in July-August. After that, there could be difficulties in conducting classes. Students said preparations for the sixth semester exams were significantly disrupted due to the Law Building being occupied by the EC almost 1.5 months before the exams. The library and other facilities were also closed, and classes were suspended.

As election activities are being conducted at CDLU, for security reasons, police and other personnel are deployed there. Due to strict election measures, both students and teaching/non-teaching staff are facing difficulties.

University Registrar Rajesh Bansal said that the EC had stated that they would vacate the departments within 10 days after the completion of vote counting process and shift the EVMs to the warehouse.

