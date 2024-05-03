Haryana: Departments asked to update employees’ data

Chandigarh, May 2
Haryana Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad said the state government has decided to revamp its Human Resources Management System (HRMS).
In a letter to all administrative secretaries and heads of departments, the Chief Secretary has directed all appointing authorities to update employees’ post-related data in the HRMS 2.0 system.
All posts (regular, contractual, HKRN, IT-related, etc must be entered into HRMS 2.0 through the ePost module URL (http://epost.hrmshry. nic.in/eposthry/). A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been provided to guide the data entry process. The exercise must be completed within 10 days. For technical assistance, nodal officers can visit NIC at the Haryana Civil Secretariat, Chandigarh.
