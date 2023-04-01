Deploy mining guards to check illegal activities: Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal

Chandigarh, March 31
Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed the deputy commissioners (DCs) to regularly check and monitor illegal mining activities and deploy mining guards as per the requirement.
Presiding over the state level task force committee virtual meeting with DCs and superintendents of police (SPs) here today, he asked them to keep a strict vigil on illegal mining activities, especially in Yamunanagar, Panchkula, Sonepat, Mahendergarh, Charkhi Dadri and Bhiwani.
The Chief Secretary directed the officials to regularly hold meetings of the district level task force committee and upload the meeting-related data on the portal. He said they should regularly send their report to the Directorate of Mining. At the meeting, the DCs and SPs gave information about the detailed actions taken by them to stop illegal mining.
