Depot holder booked for making fake ration cards

Karnal, August 24
A fake BPL card scam has been unearthed in Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s constituency. The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has found 44 fake BPL ration cards, allegedly generated by a depot holder of Ram Nagar for siphoning rations meant for beneficiaries.
Rs 22.71L loss to govt
- 44 fake BPL ration cards allegedly generated by a depot holder of Ram Nagar
- Rs 22.71L loss caused to govt by siphoning rations meant for poor beneficiaries
A case has been registered against the depot holder and his two nominees for cheating and forgery, following an inquiry by Rajender Singh, Assistant Food and Supply Officer, Nilokheri.
The investigation revealed that the depot holder had generated 44 bogus ration cards, including 10 state below poverty line (SBPL), nine Central below poverty line (CBPL) and 25 Antodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) cards, and siphoned 2,317 litre mustard oil, 16.81 quintal sugar and 7.15 quintal salt. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) also, he siphoned 96.05 quintal wheat, 389.05 quintal flour, 66 kg onion, 1.19 quintal pulses, 46.85 quintal milt etc., causing a loss of Rs 22.71 lakh to the government.
“A case under Sections 120-B, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC has been registered against Bharat Bhushan, his wife and son at the Sector 32/33 police station,” said SP Ganga Ram Punia.
In 2021, Monu Sethi of New Prem Nagar had filed a complaint that bogus BPL cards were generated to siphon the rations meant for beneficiaries, following which an inquiry was conducted.
Bhushan Kumar could not be contacted for comment, but his family members said the allegations were baseless. There was a conspiracy to malign their image, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30
Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...
Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba
8 packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be he...
Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed
Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was mu...
Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; 'she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn't pick it up again'
Sonali's sister said she had complained of ‘feeling uneasy a...
Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital
Police suspect it to be a case of love affair or personal en...