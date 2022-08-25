Depot holder booked for making fake ration cards

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 24

A fake BPL card scam has been unearthed in Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s constituency. The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has found 44 fake BPL ration cards, allegedly generated by a depot holder of Ram Nagar for siphoning rations meant for beneficiaries.

Rs 22.71L loss to govt 44 fake BPL ration cards allegedly generated by a depot holder of Ram Nagar

Rs 22.71L loss caused to govt by siphoning rations meant for poor beneficiaries

A case has been registered against the depot holder and his two nominees for cheating and forgery, following an inquiry by Rajender Singh, Assistant Food and Supply Officer, Nilokheri.

The investigation revealed that the depot holder had generated 44 bogus ration cards, including 10 state below poverty line (SBPL), nine Central below poverty line (CBPL) and 25 Antodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) cards, and siphoned 2,317 litre mustard oil, 16.81 quintal sugar and 7.15 quintal salt. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) also, he siphoned 96.05 quintal wheat, 389.05 quintal flour, 66 kg onion, 1.19 quintal pulses, 46.85 quintal milt etc., causing a loss of Rs 22.71 lakh to the government.

“A case under Sections 120-B, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC has been registered against Bharat Bhushan, his wife and son at the Sector 32/33 police station,” said SP Ganga Ram Punia.

In 2021, Monu Sethi of New Prem Nagar had filed a complaint that bogus BPL cards were generated to siphon the rations meant for beneficiaries, following which an inquiry was conducted.

Bhushan Kumar could not be contacted for comment, but his family members said the allegations were baseless. There was a conspiracy to malign their image, they said.

#karnal