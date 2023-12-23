Dept told to assess capacity of formaldehyde industries

Shiv Kumar Sharma
Yamunanagar, December 22
Several formaldehyde units are allegedly producing the chemical more than their capacity in Yamunanagar district, in violation of the norms laid down by the government.
After getting a number of complaints in this regard, officials of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Yamunanagar, have written to the Industries Department for capacity assessment of these units.
There are 12 formaldehyde units in Yamunanagar district.
Virender Singh Punia, Regional Officer of the HSPCB, Yamunanagar, said they had been receiving a number of complaints regarding the manufacturing capacity of formaldehyde units through the CM window portal and other mediums.
“We recently wrote a letter to the Industries Department to assess the actual manufacturing capacity per day of these units and requested them to submit a report with the HSPCB office,” said Virender Singh Punia, RO, HSPCB.
