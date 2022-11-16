Dept told to vacate SCO floors in Sec 17

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

Parmod Kumar, Rent Controller, Chandigarh, has directed the Town and Country Planning Department of Haryana to vacate the third and fourth floor of the SCO No.71-72-73, Sector 17-C, Chandigarh, and hand over the possession of the vacated space to the owner of the building within a month. The Rent Controller passed the order after the respondent department failed to deposit Rs 2,47,57,574 provisional rent as assessed by the court. The court assessed the provisional rent on October 6 on a rent petition filed by the owner Sunil Kumar Nagpal.

Nagpal, in the petition, alleged that the department had stopped the payment of the rent and that it had not been paying the rent nor vacating the premises.