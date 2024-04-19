‘Depts should join hands to make Karnal malaria-free’

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 18

Karnal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Anubhav Mehta emphasised the need for coordinated efforts among all government departments to make Karnal a malaria-free district.

He exhorted the officials of the various departments to promote cleanliness and focus on areas prone to water accumulation.

“Collaborative efforts among government departments will be instrumental in achieving a malaria-free status for Karnal,” he said, while chairing a district-level malaria committee’s meeting at his office.

Prevent water from accumulating Schools should actively promote awareness and the Transport Department must prevent water accumulation in old tires and workshop items to prevent mosquito breeding. — Anubhav Mehta, SDM

Mehta directed the departments of Health, Urban Local Bodies and Panchayat to carry out fogging in their respective areas.

Mehta also instructed all Block Development and Sub-Divisional Officers to regularly inspect the villages. “Despite a consistent decline in the malaria cases each year, we must intensify our efforts to eradicate the disease,” he said.

He further instructed the Urban Local Bodies Department to monitor areas where waste was disposed of and promptly address any waterlogging issue to prevent mosquito larvae breeding.

Mehta also stressed the need to inspect fogging machines and promptly repair any faulty one.

The Public Health Engineering Department was directed to address the problem of pipe and tap leakage in the city.

The SDM emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness at public toilets and ensuring that water did not stagnate in areas around schools.

“Schools should actively promote awareness and the Transport Department must prevent water

accumulation in old tires and workshop items to prevent mosquito larvae breeding,” he added.

Mehta directed the Health Department to launch an awareness campaign to mitigate the impact of malaria, safeguard lives and promote cleanliness in the district.

