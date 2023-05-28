Deputy Chief Auditor held on graft charge

Chandigarh, May 27
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended a Deputy Chief Auditor and former General Manager of the Integrated Co-operative Development Project (ICDP), Rewari, along with a Development Officer.
A spokesperson of the ACB said the arrests had been made after their involvement came to light in two criminal cases of embezzlement of public funds registered at the the ACB Police Station in Gurugram.
Investigation in the two cases revealed that the duo, along with other accused persons, misappropriated Rs 88 lakh from the Rewari ICDP account. They used the funds to acquire two residential flats in Mohali.
The payments were made out of the ICDP account into the builder’s account by cheque. Further investigations are underway to uncover additional transactions. “The interrogation of the accused is currently going on and both accused will be presented before the court in Rewari,” said the spokesperson.
Notably, a case was registered recently at the ACB, Gurugram, against an Assistant Registrar rank official of the Cooperation Department, who held the position of General Manager of the ICDP in Rewari and she was arrested on charges of embezzling government funds worth crores of rupees.
