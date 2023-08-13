Deputy Speaker leads bikers without helmet

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 12

Haryana Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa led a Tiranga Yatra in Hisar district today on a motorcycle.

However, most of the riders on the motorcycles, including Gangwa, who is BJP MLA from the Nalwa assembly segment, were without helmets during the ride.

The yatra started from Rajaram Garden on the Kaimari road in Hisar and travelled through Kaimari, Gangwa, Azad Nagar, Patel Nagar, culminating on the Camp chowk. The Deputy Speaker garlanded the statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at the chowk.

