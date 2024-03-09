Haryana Deputy Speaker unveils projects in Nalwa segment

Hisar, March 8
Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa inaugurated development projects worth Rs 1 crore in various villages of the Nalwa Assembly constituency in Hisar today.
He laid the foundation stones of Scheduled Caste chaupal at Daya village and Sir Chhotu Ram Chaupal at Harita village.
Besides, he also laid the foundation stone of a dharamshala at Kaimri village. He also laid stones of Scheduled Caste chaupal, Backward Class chaupal and Badi chaupal at Syahadwa village and various streets in Talwandi Rukka village.
The Deputy Speaker also listened to the grievances of people and gave necessary instructions to the officials present on the spot to solve their problems.
Gangwa said the state government had taken concrete steps to provide government services to every section of society.
The Deputy Speaker added that the priority of the government was to move beyond caste and community and work for the development of the poor and deprived section of society.
In Fatehabad district, Development and Panchayat Minister Devender Singh Babli inaugurated solar panels worth Rs 31.50 lakh in government schools of Tohana area, including Rupawali, Karandi, Musa Khera, Shakarpura, Sadhanwas, Kudni, Meond Khurd, Nathuwal and Kana Khera villages.
He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various development works worth Rs 2.93 crore.
The minister said the government was making efforts to improve the quality of education by upgrading school infrastructure.
Ensuring adequate basic facilities in schools is the government’s priority, he added.
The minister said e-libraries were being established in every village for the youth preparing for competitive exams.
In the first phase, 1,200 buildings were identified for renovation and beautification to create e-libraries, providing all necessary facilities within the village, he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...