Punjab and Haryana High Court acquits Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in Ranjit murder case

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 28

A Division Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday allowed an appeal filed by Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the Ranjit Singh murder case.

The order allowing his appeal against conviction was passed by the Division Bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur and Justice Lalit Batra. The detailed order is awaited.

The Dera chief had moved the High Court against the Central Bureau of Investigation and other respondents after a special CBI court in Panchkula had in October 2021 awarded life sentence to Ram Rahim and four others after convicting them for the murder of former Dera manager Ranjit Singh in 2002. The court had also slapped a fine of Rs 31 lakh on the Dera chief. Ranjit Singh was shot by four assailants on July 10, 2002, at his native Khanpur Kolian village in Kurukshetra.

Admitting his appeal in December 2021, the high court had stayed the recovery of 50 per cent fine during the pendency of the appeal.

