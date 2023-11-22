Dera chief out on furlough, to stay in UP ashram

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 21

The Dera Sacha Sauda head and rape convict, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, today walked out of district jail in Sunariya village here, on 21-day furlough. He will reside at Shah Satnam Ashram, Dera Sacha Sauda, Barnava in Baghpat district (Uttar Pradesh).

Gurmeet was out of the jail at 1.45 pm in a SUV amid tight police security arrangements. His followers were also seen roaming outside the jail to have a glimpse of their guru. Many reached there in the morning after they received information that he would be coming out of jail.

Ram Rahim has walked out of the jail for the third time this year. Earlier, he had got 30 days and 40 days parole in January and July, respectively.

The dera chief has been serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, where the dera has its headquarters. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017.

He was also convicted along with four others for hatching a conspiracy to kill Ranjit Singh, a dera manager, in 2002. The Dera chief and three others were convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago.

