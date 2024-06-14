 Dera Sacha Sauda chief approaches Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking directions for 21-day furlough : The Tribune India

In February, the high court had asked the Haryana government not to grant further parole to the Dera Sacha Sauda chief without its permission

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. File photo



PTI

Chandigarh, June 14

Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court for directions to grant him a 21-day furlough.

In February, the high court had asked the Haryana government not to grant further parole to the Dera Sacha Sauda chief without its permission.

The high court then was hearing a petition by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee which had challenged the grant of temporary release to the Dera chief.

Approaching the high court for a 21-day furlough, the Dera chief has sought directions to consider and decide the application for furlough in accordance with the law under the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoner (Temporary Release) Act, 2022, mentioning that an application for furlough has already been made to the authorities concerned, but due to a February 29 stay order that plea has not been considered.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples and is lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak.

He was granted a 50-day parole on January 19.

In his latest plea seeking furlough, Singh has mentioned several welfare activities which are carried out by the sect headed by him for which the motivational drive is required to be carried out by him. 

#Dera Sacha Sauda #Gurmeet Ram Rahim


