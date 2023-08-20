Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s month-long parole ends, returns to Rohtak’s Sunaria jail

Chandigarh, August 20
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim returned to Rohtak's Sunaria jail on Sunday after his month-long parole ended.
According to a police official from Rohtak, Gurmeet Ram Rahim returned to Sunaria jail late afternoon.
After being granted parole last month, the sect chief had gone to the Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram, Barnawa, in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district.
Ram Rahim had walked out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak district a month ago after he was granted a 30-day parole for the second time this year. He turned 56 on August 15.
The Sirsa-headquartered sect chief is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples.
Earlier, the Dera chief had been granted a 40-day parole in January. In October last year too, he was granted a 40-day parole.
Prior to his October parole, he had come out of the prison on a month-long parole in June last year. Besides, he was granted three weeks' furlough from February 7, 2022.
In 2021, the Dera chief, along with four others, was also convicted for hatching a conspiracy to kill Ranjit Singh, a Dera manager. The Dera chief and three others were convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago.
