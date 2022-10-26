 Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim names Honeypreet as 'Ruhani Didi' : The Tribune India

Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim names Honeypreet as 'Ruhani Didi'

Ram Rahim is currently is on 40-day parole

Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim names Honeypreet as 'Ruhani Didi'

Ram Rahim and Honeypreet during an online session. File



IANS

Baghpat, October 26

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is on a 40-day parole, has announced that his 'daughter' Honeypreet will now be known as 'Ruhani Didi'.

He said that Honeypreet, who has had her share of controversies and was also arrested, will now be known as Ruhani Didi.

Ram Rahim also quashed rumours of a change of leadership at the Dera Sachcha Sauda and said that he would remain its head.

The Dera chief issued both the statements while addressing Saad Sangat at the Dera in Baghpat.

He is staying at Barnawa Ashram after getting parole from Suneria Jail in Haryana. He has been addressing his disciples online.

Ram Rahim celebrated Diwali online in the camp by lighting sparklers and appealed to the people not to spread more pollution.

He has also released a 3.52-minute Punjabi video song featuring himself from his Dera located in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. He released videos of the Diwali celebrations at the Dera.

Ram Rahim termed his imprisonment as a "spiritual journey" and added that he was writing a book on it.

It may be recalled that Ram Rahim, first convicted in August 2017 by a special CBI court in Panchkula, is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his women disciples at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa.

In 2019, Ram Rahim and three others were convicted for the 2002 murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

Last year, he, along with four others, was convicted for hatching a conspiracy to kill the Dera's former manager Ranjit Singh, who was shot dead in 2002.

During the parole, the Dera chief began to interact with his followers online almost on a daily basis. In the past few days, at least two BJP leaders, including Haryana Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa and Karnal Mayor Renu  Bala Gupta were found interacting with Ram Rahim online and seeking his blessings.

The Congress candidate for Adampur bypoll, Jai Prakash, too came forward claiming that he was Ram Rahim's "biggest disciple".

Previously, Ram Rahim was granted parole thrice in 2021 and twice in 2022, which includes 21 days in February and a month in June.

The timing of the Dera chief's repeated release on parole has often raised questions.

According to prison authorities, a convict is entitled to parole of 90 days every year, subject to clearances on his conduct and security clearances from the district administration where he or she would be staying during the parole period.

On February 7, Ram Rahim was granted furlough days before the Punjab Assembly polls and granted Z-plus security "due to a high-level threat to his life from pro-Khalistan elements".

#dera sacha sauda #gurmeet ram rahim

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Ludhiana

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village

2
Punjab

'Khalistani', Indian supporters clash in Canada on Diwali night

3
Punjab

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandfather belongs to Ludhiana, kin say him becoming UK PM a moment of pride

4
Trending

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia

5
Haryana

Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim names Honeypreet as 'Ruhani Didi'

6
Diaspora

Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata are worth 730 million pounds, its twice the estimated wealth of King Charles III: Indian-origin MP Nadia

7
Trending

Viral video: 'It's revenge time...' Trevor Noah’s takedown on racist swipe at Rishi Sunak

8
Chandigarh

Tablets worth Rs 12 lakh gutted in Chandigarh's Sector 26

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Afsana Khan grilled by NIA for 5 hrs, Punjabi singer to go Live on Instagram at 3.30pm

10
Punjab

NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify

Don't Miss

View All
Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about sharenting
Features

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about 'sharenting'

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia
Trending

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia

Maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village
Ludhiana

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village

What is Rishi Sunak's 'Pakistan’ link? For Hindu-Punjabi, it may be the 'Barack Obama moment', neighbour too lay claim to 'proud moment’
Trending

What is Rishi Sunak's 'Pakistan' link? For Hindu-Punjabi, it may be the 'Barack Obama moment', neighbour too lay claim to 'proud moment'

Watch: If Cricket divides them, ‘Pasoori’ reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track
Entertainment

Watch: If Cricket divides them, 'Pasoori' reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages
Science Technology

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages

As Rishi Sunak becomes British PM, cricketer Ashish Nehra hogs the limelight. Know why
Trending

As Rishi Sunak becomes British PM, cricketer Ashish Nehra hogs the limelight. Know why

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

Top News

Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West

Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West

The maneuvers follow Putin's warning about his readiness to ...

Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister

Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister amid Ukraine tensions

Said the crisis should be resolved through dialogue and dipl...

Peace and tranquillity in border essential: Jaishankar to Chinese envoy

Peace and tranquillity in border essential: Jaishankar to Chinese envoy

‘Normalization of India-China relations is in the interest o...

Punjabi singer Afsana Khan goes live on Instagram to share ‘some special things’ related to Sidhu Moosewala

NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify

Calls out netizens for trolling her over using the late sing...

Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi to put photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha on currency notes

Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi to put photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha on currency notes

Delhi CM cites the example of Indonesia’s currency note


Cities

View All

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays obeisance at Golden Temple

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, his family pay obeisance at Golden Temple

Amritsar breathes better this Diwali

Amritsar residents fail to stick to two-hour window for bursting crackers

Akal Takht Jathedar questions govt's silence on conversions

Valour on display: Nihangs show their horse-riding skills on occasion of Bandi Chhor Divas

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue farmers

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Diwali Festivity: Cracker time norms go up in smoke in Chandigarh

Diwali Festivity: Cracker time norms go up in smoke in Chandigarh

At 179, Chandigarh sees highest burn, eye injury cases in four years

Cracker Ban: Panchkula cocks a snook

8 incidents of fire, no casualty in Panchkula

17 sustain burns in Dera Bassi

Ghaziabad: Retired cop’s son beaten to death with brick over parking dispute; incident caught on camera

Ghaziabad: Retired cop’s son beaten to death with brick over parking dispute; incident caught on camera

Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi to put photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha on currency notes

Height of U-turn, says BJP on Kejriwal's demand for Lakshmi, Ganesha images on currency notes

Delhi’s air quality improves, but still ‘poor’

AAP, BJP in war of words on ‘drop’ in bursting of crackers

Cracker curbs go up in smoke; 13 FIRs registered across Jalandhar

Cracker curbs go up in smoke; 13 FIRs registered across Jalandhar

44 fire incidents on festival night in Jalandhar

Minor 'raped', found 30 km away from home in Kapurthala district

Day after, streets in Jalandhar strewn with waste

Business hit by dump in festive season: Urban Estate traders

Day after, city sees 2nd worst AQI in state

Day after, Ludhiana sees 2nd worst AQI in Punjab

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village

Over 60 cases of burns reported in Ludhiana district

70 fire incidents in Ludhiana, 3 major

Doctor assaulted in Ludhiana Civil Hospital, 3 booked

Farm fires, Diwali crackers choke Punjab, air quality dips from ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’

Farm fires, Diwali crackers choke Punjab, air quality dips from 'moderate' to 'poor'

Patiala residents flout restrictions, burst firecrackers till 1 am

Punjabi University's clone website creates flutter

24/7 emergency norms go for toss, Patiala's Mata Kaushalya Government Hospital ‘shuts’ gates at night

Patiala district reports 50 cases of burns