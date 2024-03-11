Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh back in jail

Rohtak, March 10
Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was released from the district jail in Sunaria village here on 50-day parole on January 19, returned to the jail on today.
He reached the jail amid tight security from his Barnawa Ashram in Baghpat (UP) while his followers assembled at some points on the way to the jail to have a glimpse of him. The dera chief has been serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, where the Dera is headquartered. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017.
