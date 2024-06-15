Deshwal new chairperson of Panipat Zila Parishad

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 14

Kajal Deshwal, a member of Ward 13, has been elected as the chairperson of the Panipat Zila Parishad on Friday. As many as 13 councillors out of total 17 councillors supported her.

The election was held in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Virender Kumar Dahiya and Naib Tehsildar Astitva Parashar. Following the directions of the State Election Commission, a videography of the complete election process was done.

The chairperson’s post was vacant since March 6 as Jyoti Sharma had resigned after 12 members — Akash Poria (Ward 1), Randeep Singh (Ward 2), Annu Malik (Ward 3), Sandeep Jaglan (Ward 4), Rekha Rani (Ward 5), Jagbeer (Ward 6), Sudesh Rani (Ward 7), Rajesh Kumar (Ward 10), Mamta Devi (Ward 11), Kajal Deshwal (Ward 13), Pooja (Ward 16) and Jitender Kumar (Ward 17) — had submitted an affidavit in support of the no-trust motion to Deputy Commissioner Dahiya on January 28.

After this, the Deputy Commissioner had fixed the meeting to test the no-trust motion for February 9, but the meeting was postponed as he was not available on the same day.

Following this, the councillors reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court. On the high court’s directions, Deputy Commissioner Dahiya had fixed the meeting for March 6.

However, Jyoti Sharma reached there and submitted her resignation to him before the meeting commenced. On the other hand, the councillors reached the meeting and proved their no-trust against the chairperson on the same day.

Thus, the district administration had begun a process to elect a new chairperson and after receiving approval of the State Election Commission, the elections were to be held on June 7. However, as Deputy Commissioner Dahiya was on medical leave and the Additional Deputy Commissioner had gone on leave. After joining the office, Deputy Commissioner Dahiya released a fresh schedule for the chairperson’s election for June 14 (Friday).

Sandeep Deshwal, husband of newly elected chairperson, said it would be their priority to ensure that development works were carried out in all villages in a transparent manner. After Kajal assumes charge on June 17, the works that were not completed due to some political reasons would be taken up in the rural areas, he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat