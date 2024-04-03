Desi Rockstar roped in to get youth out and vote

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 2

To ensure 100 per cent voting in Gurugram district in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Haryanvi singer MD Desi Rockstar (Manoj Kumar) has been made the brand ambassador of SVEEP programme.

He will motivate the new voters to vote in the poll. The District Magistrate-cum-District Electoral Officer of Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav, who appointed the Haryanvi singer as the brand ambassador said, “The Haryanvi singer will contribute to raising awareness and promoting active participation in the electoral process among the citizens and youth of our district.”

The Additional Deputy Commissioner, Hitesh Meena, who is the nodal officer for the SVEEP programme, said various awareness activities were being organised.

