Design event at Rishihood University

Hisar: A two-week gala design event inviting students and professionals from creative industry inaugurated at Rishihood University here. Rohit Suri, a senior fashion photographer and filmmaker, inaugurated the event. Suri is also credited with leading the creative efforts for this year's Republic Day parade tableaux. Manika Walia, professor and dean, School of Creativity, Rishihood University said, “Design is intelligence made visible. At re-design, we look forward to showcasing the exceptional creative maturity and imaginative capability of our students and welcome creative talent from across disciplines.”

Workshop on forensic medicine

Karnal: An eight-day state-level workshop on forensic medicine and toxicology with live demonstration of autopsy was organised at Dyal Singh College by the forensic science department in collaboration with Kalpana Chawla Medical College, Karnal. In the inaugural session, Dr Balbir Singh Virk from Virk Hospital Pvt Ltd, emphasised on the importance of forensic science as day by day crime rate was increasing. The key note speaker Dr Vijay Pal Khangwal, head forensic medicine department, KCGMC, shared the medico legal terminologies and the procedure of court cases in criminal cases.

Being sensitive to environment

Kaithal: Under the 'Sanskrit Literature and Nature-Illustration' tradition programme on behalf of the Sanskrit Department of the RKSD College, Kaithal, pots with Sanskrit shlokas written on them were hung in the college's courtyard for water-grain arrangements for birds. Principal Sanjay Goyal said that Environment Day was celebrated on June 5, in view of that they had planned to organise various events.