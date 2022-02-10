Despite action, illegal mining goes on unabated in Mahendragarh

149 FIRs lodged, Rs 4-cr fine recovered in 13 months

Despite action, illegal mining goes on unabated in Mahendragarh

A probe by mining officials reveals that Mahendragarh locals are involved in the illegal practice. File

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, February 9

The registration of 149 FIRs, seizure of 243 vehicles and recovery of Rs 4 crore in the past 13 months indicate that the mining mafia is still active in the region despite the efforts being made by the district authorities to check this illegal trade.

An inquiry conducted by the mining officials into the cases reveals that locals are involved in illegal mining. Recees are carried out to find out the exact location of patrolling parties with an intention to evade action, said sources.

Illegal mining had resulted in a landslide at Aravali Forest Area in Jainpur village here last month leaving one person dead and several others injured. The incident forced the district authorities to make extra efforts to tighten the noose around the mafia. Consequently, 11 FIRs were lodged, 22 vehicles were seized and a penalty of Rs 35 lakh was recovered for illegal mining in January alone.

Niranjan Kumar, Mining Officer, confirmed the involvement of locals in illegal mining stating that different teams had been formed to carry out surprise inspections.

“A majority of the cases of illegal mining have been registered in the Nangal Choudhary region. Besides recee, youths on motorbikes were also seen chasing vehicles of raiding parties to pass the information to those indulged in this illegal trade,” he said, adding that surprise inspection was also being conducted at night.

Ajay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, said a meeting of the district-level taskforce comprising officers of various departments was conducted regularly to review the arrangements for curbing illegal mining.

“Mining officials have been advised to take help from the police if they face any issue of carrying out patrolling in sensitive zones. People have also been exhorted to provide information about those engaging in this illegal act so that appropriate action could be taken against them. The identity of the informer will be kept secret,” said the DC.

#illegal mining

